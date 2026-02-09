Nwabali’s exit from Chippa a huge blow — Vilakazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says Stanley Nwabali’s departure from the club is a huge blow.

Nwabali parted ways with the Chilli Boys last week after four years with the club.

The 29-year-old’s departure came as a surprise, and Vilakazi admitted it is a big setback for the club as they look to survive relegation.

“It is definitely a big blow for us, looking at how he did in Morocco [against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations]. He is a super keeper, but obviously it’s his decision; I’m not involved in that.

“It was a discussion between him and the chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] and they have agreed,” Vilakazi told the media after their Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat to Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium at the weekend.

“I can only work with people who are in the system, and if there is a need for us to look for another goalkeeper so the competition can be high, we will beef up.”

After suffering a 3-2 penalty defeat, a disappointed Vilakazi said the plan was to try to build winning momentum in the league matches.

“Our main focus was not on the cup itself, but we wanted to work on our psychological aspect, having that winning mentality,” he said.

“Remember, the club lost about six or seven matches in a row, so that affected the players’ mental health. So we had to redeem ourselves in terms of winning games, and we wanted to push all the way.”

Meanwhile, Durban coach Sinoxolo Badela is content with the progress his team is making but warned that there is still a lot of work ahead.

“Still not the performance we are looking for, but a little bit better, especially when you make so many changes,” Badela said. “I’m proud of the players; I thought they did their best and that’s what we all ask from them every day.

“We are getting there; we are creating chances; we just have to score, and I think once we start scoring, the guys will be more confident because if you look at the previous games against Polokwane and Chippa away, we had chances and we didn’t convert.

“But I’m happy with the quality of the chances we create.”

Results

Durban (3) - (2) Chippa; Vasco da Gama 4-1 Luthuli; Highbury 0-1 Sekhukhune; Upington (5)-(4) Magesi; Rockets 0-3 Casric; Cardinals 2-4 Spears.