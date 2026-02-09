WATCH | Ben Youssef criticises PSL over Chiefs’ fixture congestion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has suggested the Premier Soccer League (PSL) hasn’t been supportive amid their Caf Confederation Cup journey, questioning why they have played the same number of games as the teams that are not playing continental football.

Ben Youssef is of the view the league should have postponed some of their domestic fixtures to accommodate their Confed Cup programme.

“We have played four or five games away [in a row]. We are in a situation where we are flying back [to Joburg] today, and tomorrow we are flying [again] without any training session. It’s been two or three weeks without a training session,” Ben Youssef said.

“We play a game today and rest or do recovery the next day. You can’t do anything on match day. When you prepare the fixture, you have to think about the players.

“As Chiefs, we’re in a situation where we’ve played all our league games, despite being in the Confederation Cup. I remember last season the league changed the fixtures to accommodate teams who were playing Caf tournaments, allowing them to play their last five or six league games in May.”

The Chiefs co-coach vented after their crucial 2-1 win over Egyptian side Al Masry in what was their Caf Confederation Cup Group D penultimate fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Chiefs have played five games in 15 days.

Playing all the games outside, travelling and the workload is too much, and our players are at big risk of getting injuries. — Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach

“This season, we are playing Caf, but we’ve played all the games in the league, and the opponent team don’t play anything, and they have two or three games in hand (no teams have played fewer games than Chiefs in the league, but Orlando Pirates had a few games in hand a few weeks ago until they caught up with the rest of the teams),” Ben Youssef said.

“We are representing Bafana Bafana, and we are representing SA. You give us two months without competition, and when we return, we play a game every three days. How can we deal with that? Playing all the games outside, travelling and the workload is too much, and our players are at big risk of getting injuries.”

Chiefs top Group D of the Confederation Cup with 10 points. Zamalek is their next opponent in the last round of group stage games away on Saturday. Chiefs need to at least avoid a defeat against Zamalek to qualify for the knockout phase.

