Bobby contradicts Chiefs coach on congested schedule

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has explained why the club embraces their congested fixture programme, despite their coach Khalil Ben Youssef’s quibbling about it.

After Sunday’s 2-1 win over Egyptian side Al Masry in their penultimate CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Ben Youssef couldn’t hold back, implying the PSL was treating Amakhosi unfairly amid their participation in the Confederation Cup.

The co-coach questioned why the league has hardly postponed their domestic fixtures while it did for Orlando Pirates and Sundowns previously when they competed on the continent, saying their players were at risk of sustaining injuries because of their congested schedule.

“He [Ben Youssef] is speaking from a coach’s point of view, but obviously from a club’s point of view, we need to compete and service our supporters,” Motaung said during a media briefing to announce the renewal of their Carling Black Label sponsorship at SAB headquarters in Bryanston on Tuesday.

“Looking at the business we are in now, it [the congested fixture programme] is challenging ... even in the world, it’s also the same, but the league has to survive, so we need to play as many games as possible to service our supporters.”

Motaung is of the view that their jam-packed programme gives their supporters a chance to consume the product they’re offering, especially with domestic fixtures, as not everyone can travel for their CAF games.

“If you’re playing continental football, not all supporters are going to travel, but the domestic league services those supporters. We need to create a balance and that’s why squads need to have depth,” Motaung stated.

“It’s unfortunate that the coaches and players feel the brunt, but in terms of the business itself, the league needs to sustain itself, and we need competitions. We need sponsors and we need to play.”

Chiefs, who top the group on 10 points, face second-placed Zamalek in their last Group D fixture away on Saturday, needing a draw to qualify for the knockout phase of the Confederation Cup. Zamalek are two points adrift of Amakhosi.

“Unfortunately we didn’t score the third goal [in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Al Masry] to qualify as early as Sunday, but I think the door is still open for us to qualify. It’s a good challenge for us. We are positive going there, and we will fight,” Motaung said.

Chiefs and Carling couldn’t divulge how long they’d renewed their partnership for, only saying “it’s a multi-year new deal”.

