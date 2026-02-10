Katsande urges Chiefs to fight on despite tough schedule

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Flavio Da Silva of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Masry SC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 08 February 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has urged the club’s co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef to stop complaining about factors beyond his control.

Katsande’s comment comes after Ben Youssef fired a broadside at the PSL for Chiefs’ congested fixture schedule, which has seen them play six matches in three competitions since the programme resumed on January 19.

Following Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup 2-1 win over Egyptian side Al Masry at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Ben Youssef suggested that the PSL was treating the team unfairly amid their participation in the Confederation Cup and questioned why the league has hardly postponed any of their domestic fixtures to accommodate their continental campaign.

“The fixture programme is tight for everyone,” Katsande told Sowetan. “Football players are paid to play matches. They are people who wake up at 4am to go to work and return home at night, and they never complain because it’s their job.

“Do what you have to do. Control what you have to control and try not to focus on what you can’t control...that would be my advice to Chiefs, as I strongly believe that we can go all the way in the league and in the CAF [Confederation Cup].”

Ben Youssef also bemoaned the fact that some teams who are not participating in CAF tournaments had games in hand, while they had played all their scheduled domestic fixtures so far.

While he didn’t mention any names, it sounded as though the Chiefs co-coach was taking a swipe at their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, who were a few games behind late last month, despite not playing continental football after they were eliminated by Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the Champions League in October.

Pirates, who saw their league fixtures against Magesi, AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns being postponed, have since played all their backlogged league matches.

Pirates were originally billed to host Magesi on September 17, but the game was postponed to January 31, when Bucs won 2-0 at home. That game was postponed because Pirates were to face FC Lioli of Lesotho in the Champions League three days later at Free State Stadium.

The same fixture forced Pirates’ league game against Usuthu, initially scheduled for September 20, to be postponed. This game was only played last Tuesday, with Pirates winning 2-0 in Durban.

Pirates were also originally meant to face Mamelodi Sundowns on January 31, but Sundowns’ Champions League commitment saw the fixture get a new date of February 18. Sundowns also had their game against Sekhukhune, originally billed for October last year, postponed to January 27, when they won 2-1.

To the PSL’s credit, Chiefs’ league game against Siwelele, initially scheduled for February 18, has been postponed because of Chiefs’ travelling challenges from their final Confed Cup game against Zamalek on Sunday.

