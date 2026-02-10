Orbit shift focus to survival after cup exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Following their Nedbank Cup exit after losing 3-0 to Golden Arrows, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye says this could come as a blessing in disguise, as they will channel all their focus to the Betway Premiership as they plan to survive relegation.

Orbit are sitting second from the bottom on the log table with 14 points from 17 matches, three points ahead of bottom side Magesi, who have played two games less.

With pressure at the bottom to save their status, Makhoye said their priority now is to try to survive. They face a tricky encounter away to Sekhukhune United on Sunday at 3.30pm.

“The league is a priority; we can still play Nedbank next season. Even though we are not worried much about this competition, we said, ‘At least let us lose professionally, not like the way it happened,’” Pogiso said.

“Now we concentrate on the league. We rested our players for the league. Some of them were not here because we know what is important is the league.

“We will see other players if we have them and now everyone has their chances.”

The teams’ original clash on Saturday evening at King Zwelithini Stadium was abandoned due to lightning and inclement weather. Abafana Bes’thende had led 1-0 at halftime, but Sunday’s match was a full replay over 90 minutes starting at 0-0.

Makhoye feels the players were tired after spending more time in the dressing room before their match was called off.

“What happened on Saturday is not fair for football. I mean, we are professionals. We cannot leave the stadium after three hours, get to the hotel at 10.30pm and expect to play at 11am the following day. We had to write emails until 1am for them [PSL] to change the time to 1pm,” he said.

“Mentally, the players were not ready. We gave everything on Saturday for 45 minutes and they forced us to play this game so early the following day.

“We wanted to play the match on Tuesday [today], so it is one of those things. You need 48 hours to recover because it was a natural thing and it was not man-made.

”The rules say when it’s man-made, then we can play the remaining time the following day, so it was natural.

“We spent three hours in the dressing room, so it was taxing.”

League fixtures

Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7.30pm); Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (7.30pm).

Saturday: Pirates v Gallants, Orlando (3.30pm); Polokwane v Siwelele, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v Bay, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Sekhukhune v Orbit, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm).