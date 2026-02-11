Sport

Arrows set sights on Magesi after cup triumph

Mngqithi hopes win against Orbit after five defeats and a draw will inspire team

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi hopes win against Orbit after five defeats and a draw will inspire team. ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

PULL QUOTE: I just hope and pray these players keep their feet on the ground and stay humble −Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows coach

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi hopes that after defeating Orbit College 3-0 in the Nedbank Cup and ending their run of five defeats and a draw, the win will inspire the team when they travel to meet Magesi for a league match at Seshego Stadium on Friday at 7.30pm.

Mngqithi believes their second win against Orbit will be the start of a good run.

“It’s going to be tough [against Magesi]; I can guarantee you it is not going to be an easy game, but I just hope and pray these players keep their feet on the ground and stay humble,” he said.

“We must not get excited about the results against Orbit. But, the last time we played them, we got a good run immediately after that. One hopes this [win] can also bring that back, but it’s going to be a fight; they [Magesi] lost in the cup recently, but we must never take them for granted.”

Arrows are sitting 10th on the log table with 17 points from 16 games, but Mngqithi said they deserved to be in the top four despite their poor run. “We always have the mentality of trying to win every match we play. We have that culture that we cannot be talking about what happened yesterday; we should be talking about what happens today or tomorrow,” he said.

“I think the boys understand the challenges, our desires, and our wishes. It is good for them to start realising that they deserve better because when you look at all the metrics... the goals we’ve scored suggest that we should be somewhere in the top four... because everything suggests we’ve improved compared to last season.”

Sowetan


Editor’s Choice

1

DERRICK MSIBI | Standard Bank Africa urged to act fast as global capital is reshuffled

2

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops

3

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

4

DJ Sbu denies claims of R100m municipal grant benefits

5

WATCH | Crime experts suggest witnesses being silenced in Mbhense-linked deaths

Related Articles