Back-to-back matches for AmaZulu will be a good test, says coach Zwane

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has set his sights on back-to-back matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC to prepare their mindset should they qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Usuthu are having a good run in the league, as they sit fourth in the Betway Premiership table, with 30 points from 17 matches, and are also in the Nedbank Cup last 16 after their 2-1 win over Polokwane City on Tuesday.

Zwane said the back-to-back matches against Sundowns on February 24 and Stellies three days later would be a good test for them.

“We will play against Sundowns and Stellenbosch, so in seven days we will be playing three games, and it is going to be hard for us,” Zwane said.

“But it will be a good test: if we really want to test ourselves and prepare ourselves mindset-wise, if we qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup in the future, then we can say we can cope with the demands.”

Zwane also dedicated their good run to the club president, Sandile Zungu, saying he had always been there with them, even during difficult times.

“We wanted to win this game for the president; he has been very supportive, and he has been there for us through thick and thin, and we needed to make sure that we proceed to the next round just to make him proud.

“He has always been proud whenever we do well as a team, so we will give him more presents going forward to see him happy. That’s why we need to appreciate and embrace people like him.”

Meanwhile, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe said they will now try to improve their seventh position from last season after they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.

“I’ve stated that we need to improve from last season’s position. Last campaign we were number seven, and the previous one we were number eight, so we just need to keep on improving positionally, as you can see. Even on the field we are improving in performances,” Mohafe said.

“Now we have to improve in winning the matches. The target remains the same. To qualify for the top eight and better the previous season’s position. If we can finish six, it’s fine; we just have to fight for that now.”

