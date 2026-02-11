Doc Khumalo’s sage advice to Mdu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orbit College at FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg on 04 November 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has told the club’s underfire forward Mduduzi Shabalala to turn the criticism he’s been subjected to into motivation.

The 22-year-old Shabalala, who earned his 100th Chiefs cap against Zesco United of Zambia in Durban two weeks ago, has been heavily lambasted in recent days after missing several clear-cut chances in their last two outings (the 2-1 Nedbank Cup last-32 defeat away to Stellenbosch last Tuesday and the 2-1 CAF Confederation Cup win over Egyptian side Al Masry on Sunday).

“I have been there [wasting scoring chances], even though I wasn’t attacked. These [missing chances and being lambasted] are the problems that, as a footballer, you must understand, so the boy must be strong,” Khumalo said at a media briefing to announce the renewal of Amakhosi’s partnership with Carling Black Label in Bryanston yesterday.

“He [Shabalala] must not think too much about it. He’s just going through a phase, and imagine if he could be a hero against Zamalek [in their last Confederation Cup Group D fixture away on Saturday]; that rough patch would now be over and everyone would start praising him.

“He must not listen to the noise, and he must not feel bad about being criticised... should propel him to the next level, to perform better. If you are not being criticised, you stay in your comfort zone,” the Amakhosi legend said.

Chiefs are at the summit of Group D with 10 points, two ahead of second-placed Zamalek. Amakhosi need to at least avoid a defeat to qualify for the knockout phase. “Zamalek are a very good team, well organised and I expect a very difficult game for Chiefs against them,” said Khumalo.

“Remember Zamalek have won this cup before [in 2024] and they know that losing to Chiefs could mean they are not advancing to the knockout stages of the competition.”

