Soweto derby tickets sold out

Fans of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will pack FNB Stadium for the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 28 are sold out.

This was confirmed by Chiefs, who will host the fixture with tickets snapped up in record time, online and at retail outlets.

With both teams vying for the league title this season, the interest for this match has been huge, with supporters waiting no time to snap up the tickets.

Given the strong performances from both teams in the league and Chiefs’ impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup, the demand for the tickets was high, and other supporters were not that lucky.

By early Wednesday morning, fans had already purchased some of the tickets that were made available in the shops, but others were left disappointed as Computicket went offline early in the morning and they were told to wait for a few hours.

“I was number two in the line and saw few people buying those tickets, but the system went offline while I was about to buy them,” one supporter said.

“We were told to wait for two hours before they could sell again, as the system was offline.”

Chiefs communication manager Vina Maphosa refused to comment on people who are buying them in bulk with the intention of selling them at high prices, saying it is for the stadium management to comment.

Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar could not be reached for comment.

Sowetan