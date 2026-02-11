Tayla, Nose eye fast start to series at Gqeberha 10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a fruitful 2025 season during which she became the fourth fastest South African 10km female runner, Tayla Kavanagh is relishing the opportunity of taking on the best at her first road race of the season, the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on March 1.

The Hollywood Athletics Club elite athlete who won the SA 10km title in 2021, has decided to go back to the basics and focus on track events this year, with the aim of building speed and achieving faster times.

At the end of last month, Kavanagh opened her season by clocking an impressive career best 9:00:21 to win the 3,000m event during the first KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) league meeting.

“This year, I will be focusing quite a lot on the track. Track is something I need to work on as it doesn’t come naturally to me. I don’t come from a track background. I want to challenge myself in order to develop as an athlete. So I’m going to do more track, hopefully 5,000m and 10,000m. I’m hoping to get some speed and translate that speed to the road,” said Kavanagh.

Buoyed by an amazing 2025 which saw her break the 32-minute barrier twice and set a career-best 31:41 on the way to victory at last year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 10km Peace Run, the 24-year-old is ready to compete against the best that SA, East Africa and the world has to offer in Nelson Mandela Bay. “The goal for the first race of the season is to lay down a good solid foundation,” she said.

Also looking to benefit from the fast pace set by world-class opposition is Eastern Cape native Cwenga Nose. The 2025 SA 10,000m silver medalist who runs in the colours of Phantane AC has every right to target a new personal best after opening his season with a 28:45 clocking to win the Colchester 10km in “The Bay” by over a minute.

Crediting his coach Mdu Khumalo for his rapid improvement over the last 12 months in particular, 25-year-old Nose, who hails from eNgcobo, says he has been training hard and would dearly love to improve on his 28:41 personal best in his adopted hometown.

“I’m in very good shape because I spent the whole December training hard to have a good season,” said Nose. “Since the beginning of the month, I have been training hard. I know people are saying Gqeberha is a flat and fast course. It means we are going to witness some fast times.” - Sowetan Reporter