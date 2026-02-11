Tinkler uncertain Sekhukhune can win top-four spot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler believes it will be difficult for his side to finish in the top four of the league considering how the teams they are competing against have improved.

Babina Noko are fifth on the log table with 29 points, six behind log leaders Orlando Pirates and one behind fourth-placed AmaZulu.

Tinkler said teams like AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs have improved this season, which will make it difficult for Sekhukhune to finish fourth.

“Our objective and mandate is to finish in the top three or top four...and that’s what we will continue striving to do,” he said.

“This season, you’ve seen a number of teams that improved in terms of the points collected. [Orlando] Pirates, TS Galaxy, AmaZulu, and Chiefs have [all] improved in that area, and we are a lot closer to [Mamelodi] Sundowns now.”

While he remains hopeful Sekhukhune can still finish in the top four, Tinkler said the main target is winning the Nedbank Cup.

Sekhukhune are in the last 16 following their 1-0 victory over Highbury at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, and Tinkler said they will try to win the knockout competition in case they don’t finish in the top four of the league.

“I want to go all the way in this competition [Nedbank Cup], we would like, come the end of the season, to be holding up a trophy as Sekhukhune United,” he said.

“And that’s been the objective and the target, but we have to play better than we did against Highbury if we want to reach the final, so that will be the message to the players.”

We have to play better than we did against Highbury if we want to reach the final, so that will be the message to the players. — Eric Tinkler

Sekhukhune will host struggling Orbit College at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.

League fixtures

Friday: Durban v Galaxy, Chatsworth (7.30pm); Magesi v Arrows, Seshego (7.30pm).

Saturday: Pirates v Gallants, Orlando (3.30pm); Polokwane v Siwelele, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v Bay, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Sekhukhune v Orbit, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm).