Chiefs must go for the kill against Zamalek - Khune

Amakhosi deserve to lift the CAF Confederation Cup, says legendary Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who encourages the team to play for a win against Zamalek, even though a draw is enough to qualify for the knockout phase.

Chiefs, who are at the summit of Group D with 10 points, face second-placed Zamalek, on eight points, in their last group stage fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Saturday (6pm, SA time).

“Chiefs have done well in the Confederation Cup so far and they deserve to go all the way to lift the cup. Chiefs are a big team, so they must believe they can beat Zamalek on Saturday,” Khune said on the sidelines of a media briefing in Bryanston, where Chiefs and Carling announced the renewal of their partnership on Tuesday.

“As a big team, you can’t aim for a draw. Yes, I know a draw would be enough to qualify for the knockout phase, but the mentality should be to win every game irrespective of who you play against.”

Khune also weighed in on Amakhosi’s current No 1 goalkeeper Brandon Petersen’s resurgence, having kept an impressive 15 clean sheets from 25 games across all competitions.

Khune believes inheriting the armband and hoping to make the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad have pushed Petersen to do well.

“I think for Brandon to be given the captain’s armband has come with a huge responsibility and he’s embraced that responsibility very well,” said Khune.

“Obviously you have to lead by example and he’s been doing just that with these clean sheets he’s been keeping of late. As a leader, he’s done tremendously well for the team and for himself.

“The World Cup is around the corner and at the moment he’s one of the top keepers in the country, so I think he’s also fancying his chances to make the World Cup squad.”