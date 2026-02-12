Dlomo faces Ngcobo in crucial comeback fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In boxing, longevity and high-level skills are essential, but they are frequently insufficient to guarantee victory on their own.

The “sweet science” is a brutal sport where physical, mental, and tactical factors often override technical proficiency or a long record.

A technically superior boxer can still lose to a less experienced opponent who possesses superior physical attributes or greater willpower.

This could be the case when ring veteran and former SA junior welterweight champ Prince Dlomo faces Phumelela Ngcobo at the Portuguese Hall in Durban on February 28.

Dlomo, 36, has 17 wins, 15 losses and a draw and has been a professional boxer since 2011. On the other hand, Ngcobo boxed professional from 2023 and has four wins from four fights.

Dlomo is out completely of the the ratings due to inactivity since he was dethroned by Ntethelelo Nkosi in 2023, while Ngcobo is yet to get the attention of Boxing SA’s ratings committee.

Dlomo’s trainer Charity Mukondeleli said he tips Dlomo to win but said his charge will have to dig deeper in his reserve.

“It’s doable,” said Mukondeleli. “Prince stands a good chance to win; I would not like the fight to go full eight rounds because in such situations, the decision may go in favour of the younger fighter.

“The truth is... defeat in not an option for Prince in this one.”

The bout will form part of Syathaba Promotion’s development tournament.