I’m grateful to be alive, says Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki says he’s grateful to be alive after he, alongside a few club staff members, including coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and goalkeeper coach Tyron Damons, were involved in a road traffic incident late last year, suggesting he wasn’t rushing the recovery process.

The accident took place on the R21 highway near the OR Tambo International Airport on August 31, a day after their 3-0 league thumping of Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It was reported that Xoki and company tried to assist at another accident scene when they were hit by a speeding bakkie.

“I am just grateful for life … grateful to be alive, having another chance to have a go at life. I am currently busy doing rehab, taking it one day at a time, and I am grateful to the club for the support and everyone who’s supported me through this difficult time,” Xoki said on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw at SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old centre-back from Khayelitsha in Cape Town relishes the role of leading from the back, though he’s yet to feature this season.

“It’s been a nice challenge to help the guys that are playing from outside, as I am not yet training with them. I am trying to impart any positivity that I can impart to help the team. It’s been nice to see younger players stepping up … the future belongs to them, so we are playing our role to make sure that we guide them for the upcoming years,” Xoki stated.

Pirates were drawn against second-tier side Casric Stars at home in the Ke Yona last 16. The Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixtures are expected to be played on the weekend of February 21-22.

Meanwhile, Pirates’ immediate focus is on their next league game against Marumo Gallants, Ouaddou’s former side, at Orlando Amsel Arena on Saturday.

With second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns not in league action this weekend, due to their CAF Champions League commitment, a Pirates win on Saturday would see them extend the lead at the top to six points.

Lebone Seema is expected to return to the Pirates line-up against Marumo after missing last Saturday’s 4-1 win over TTM in the Nedbank Cup first round in Durban through suspension.