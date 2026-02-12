Nthethe backs Downs to progress in must-win CAF match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe is adamant they will qualify for the CAF Champions League knockout stage, saying they have been in this situation before and know how to turn it around.

Sundowns head into their crucial final Group C match against Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm); and only a victory will help them to progress to the knockout stage.

Although they have been far from convincing in the group stages with just a single victory, three draws and a defeat, Nthethe said they can’t be ruled out.

“Sundowns have been in this situation before; so in Saturday’s game they know that it is crucial and it is a must-win game to progress to the next stage,” Nthethe told Sowetan yesterday.

“I believe they will win. Obviously, if they don’t qualify, it will be disappointing. As I said, they have been in this situation before, and they have been progressing. If they don’t make it this time, everyone will be disappointed because the standard is very high now.

“They want to win the second star. Last season, they lost in the final. If they go out in the group stage, it would be a setback. At least, they should go out in the semifinal or final.”

With the club deciding to provisionally suspend performance analyst Mario Masha amid reports he’s suspected of leaking information to former coach Mokwena, Nthethe doesn’t think this will have an impact on the game.

Masha was placed on suspension pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Many believe the timing of the suspension could be unsettling for Masandawana.

“I don’t think it will affect the Sundowns team. Both teams want to progress; I don’t see anyone wanting to come second best,” said Nthethe.

“Coming to this, I’m sure they [Alger] are not expecting nice treatment from Sundowns or from the supporters. I don’t think the focus will be about that. They are focusing on the game that they face on Saturday.”