‘Amakhosi no pushovers’ – Kwinika warns Zamalek

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has warned Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek that Amakhosi won’t be pushovers when they clash in their last CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, tomorrow (6pm, SA time).

“It’s a very important game for us. I think we know what’s at stake, and we are ready. We’re definitely going to do what’s good for us, which is winning,” Kwinika said.

“With the quality we have, I’m definitely sure that we’re going to compete. Zamalek are obviously a good team, and, on top of that, we know that every team is dangerous at home. We must understand that at times we will suffer, so we need to be strong in those moments.”

Amakhosi are top of Group D with 10 points, two ahead of Zamalek, who are second.

Third-placed Al Masry, with seven points in their last synchronised group fixture, are also still in contention for a spot in the knockout phase. They will be hosting bottom-placed Zesco United, who are already disqualified.

Chiefs need at least a draw to qualify. However, the Soweto giants would still advance to the knockout phase even with a defeat, hoping Zesco deny Al Masry a win.

Another permutation for Amakhosi to be home and dry is to lose by at least one goal and pray that even if Al Masry win, they don’t score more than one goal.

While co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef complained about Chiefs’ congested fixture programme after beating Al Masry 2-1 in Polokwane on Sunday, Kwinika embraces their jam-packed schedule, having already played 21 games in all competitions this season. “I’m okay; [playing games] is what we signed up for,” he said.

“We must not make excuses...we knew what’s at stake, and we knew the schedule, so it’s a matter of soldiering on. Good recovery is always helpful when the schedule is crazy like it has been for us, and the coaches have been trying to give us rest here and there, and that helps as well.”

