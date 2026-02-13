Arrows’ Ndwandwe raves about Bucs and Downs ‘target’ Ndlovu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siyanda Ndlovu of Lamontville Golden Arrows and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer Chiefs compete during their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 30 2025. Picture:

Golden Arrows midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe has raved about how special midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu, 22, is — a star performer who is said to be wanted by Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ndlovu has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Betway Premiership, contributing four goals and six assists in all competitions so far — a form that has quickly elevated him into one of the most talked-about young midfielders in SA.

He was promoted to the Arrows’ first team in 2023 after impressing in the DStv Diski Challenge and has grown steadily into his role and is now seen as one of the best players.

“There are a lot of good players on the team and he is one of the best players in the league for me right now,” Ndwandwe told the media after the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw on Wednesday, pitching Arrows against Stellenbosch.

“Ndlovu has the most dribbles in the league and the most chances created in the league. That says a lot — our forward players are creating chances and doing a lot for the team," Ndwandwe said.

Despite attracting interest, Ndwandwe said Ndlovu remains focused on helping Arrows and is not letting the talk disrupt his performances.

“He is the most professional player I have ever seen in my career,” he said.

“He wins us games, but he is so humble and doesn’t even show that there are teams interested in him. He stays after training and works.”

Ndwane, 30, is recovering from an injury he sustained in the last game of the previous season and said he is itching to return to action.

“For me, this season has been difficult. I don’t want to lie. I have been pushing myself to try and return.

“I was supposed to come back this month, but there were a few setbacks, so hopefully in four more weeks.”

Arrows travel to Polokwane to face Magesi at Seshego Stadium tonight (7.30pm).