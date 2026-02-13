Casric determined to gain straight promotion - Marebane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khomotso Marebane of Casric Stars challenged by Ntuthuko Mabaso and Aphelele Teto of University of Pretoria during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/26 match between University of Pretoria and Casric Stars at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria on 4 October 2025 ©

Casric Stars midfielder Khomotso Marebane has insisted they are running their own race and are not yet obsessed with dethroning Milford at the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

Casric are second in the log table with 30 points and three behind leaders Milford, after the same number of games. They drew their last match against Cape Town City, with Milford beating Lerumo Lions 2-1 to move three points clear.

But Marebane feels the title is there for the taking, and what they need to do is to continue winning their games and not worry about what Milford is doing.

“The race is still open for everyone. What we have to do is to keep focused on our games and try to win as many matches as possible,” he told Sowetan.

“We are focusing only on us. We don’t really get worried much about what Milford is doing because we are still going to play them. So, if we take care of our fixtures and make sure we win them, I think we will stand a chance to win a straight promotion.”

Casric will travel to Hungry Lions tomorrow at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, hungry for a return to victory. “We’re well prepared; even in the previous match that we played, players that normally play in the league were rested and [we] allowed the other guys to play in the Nedbank Cup. I think the team is fresh and ready to go and compete,” Marebane said.

He also highlighted scoring as their main problem, but said that they’ve been working hard in that area to put more goals behind the net.

“It has been difficult in the last matches of the year because we dropped points; but this time, we’ve stepped up a bit, trying to rectify the mistakes that we’ve been making and turn negatives into positives.

“I think our main problem was scoring goals, and we are working more on converting chances and making sure we win more matches.”

Fixtures

All fixtures will start at 3.30pm.

Tomorrow: Lions v Casric, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Gomora v Leopards, Malamulele; Kruger v Upington, KaNyamazane; Leicesterford v Pretoria University, Lucas Moripe; Baroka v Bees, Mafori Mphahlele.

Sunday: Milford v Highbury, Richards Bay; CPT City v Wanderers, Athlone; Venda v Lerumo, Malamulele.