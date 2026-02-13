Downs’ CAF fate in ex-mentor Rulani’s hands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says players have held each other accountable for recent not so good results.

Ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League must-win match against MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, defender Grant Kekana insists the outside noise currently surrounding the team has not disrupted them and remains focused on getting the job done.

Sundowns face a do-or-die match against Rulani Mokwena’s Alger tomorrow, well aware that anything less than a victory could see them eliminated in the group stages.

Their preparations this week have been marred by the suspension of long-serving performance analyst Mario Masha, who was suspended on Tuesday following allegations that he leaked tactical information and training footage to former coach Mokwena.

Kekana said they don’t focus on the noise as they know what is at stake tomorrow.

“I think we are still the same. There are a lot of senior players in the team, but at Sundowns, we don’t focus too much on the noise,” Kekana told the media after the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw, where they were pitted against TS Galaxy on Wednesday.

“There will be noise everywhere for whatever reasons, but we can’t let it affect us and how we play. I think we are at a period in a season now where it is critical for us. We can’t afford to lose points. We have must-win games.

“We have progressed in the Nedbank Cup, so our focus is on ourselves and what we can control. Other things, I think the club will sort out.”

Masandawana have also been unconvincing in the group stages, with only a single win in five matches, registering three draws and a defeat.

Kekana said this is because of a few details that they need to pay attention to ahead of the match tomorrow. “I think throughout the group stages that’s what let us down, the little details within the game,” he said.

“It hasn’t been a big difference, but it affected the results. I think on Saturday, there will be a little detail that we need to focus on and make sure we can apply ourselves correctly.”

The defender also asserted that emotions will be put aside when they face their former coach, Mokwena, as they focus on winning.

“We know what’s at stake on Saturday, throughout the 90 minutes there will be none of that, there will be Sundowns trying to get a positive result and then we will shake hands after the game.”