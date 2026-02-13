Sekhukhune can clinch league and cup - Leaner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On-form Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner is confident the team has what it takes to win the league this season and even the Nedbank Cup.

“We believe that we can go all the way in the league. We really believe we can win all our remaining games... even the Nedbank Cup; we believe we can lift it,” he told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw at SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday.

We really believe we can win all our remaining games... even the Nedbank Cup — Renaldo Leaner, Sekhukhune United goalkeeper

Babina Noko, who will face newbies Orbit College at home in their next league fixture on Sunday, are sixth on the table, just six points behind leaders Orlando Pirates.

Leaner suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns’ recent struggle to maintain league dominance gives them confidence that they can win the championship this time around.

“If you look at the log, Sundowns, who are second, are just five points ahead of us; but in the past season... Sundowns were already more than 10 points ahead of the teams in the chasing pack. So, the league is open for everyone at this point, and we will give it our all,” he said.

Masandawana have won the past eight editions of the championship.

Leaner, 28, has been in brilliant form this season, boasting six clean sheets from nine league games and conceding just four goals. “Being part of the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming World Cup is a dream for me. I really have my eyes on the big prize,” he said.

In the Nedbank Cup last 16, Babina Noko are pitted away against a Motsepe Foundation Championship side, University of Pretoria.

The Ke Yona fixtures are expected to be played on the weekend of February 21-22, with the league yet to confirm the exact dates.

League fixtures

Tomorrow: Pirates v Gallants, Orlando (3.30pm); Polokwane v Siwelele, Old Peter Mokaba (6pm); Chippa v Bay, Buffalo City (8.15pm).

Sunday: Sekhukhune v Orbit, Peter Mokaba (3.30pm).

Sowetan