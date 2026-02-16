Bucs newbie Ndaba embraces challenge of competing with veteran Hotto

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates players during 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Final match against Marumo Gallants FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 06 December 2025.

Promising Orlando Pirates left-back Nkosikhona Ndaba says being forewarned about competing with the ever-green Deon Hotto motivated him to join the Buccaneers.

Ndaba, 23, joined Pirates from Richards Bay before the start of the current season. Ndaba has four starts in 12 appearances he’s made so far this season in Pirates shirt across all tournaments, with Hotto continuing to be Pirates’ first-choice left-back, boasting 17 starts from 21 outings in all competitions this season.

“I was told by many people before I joined Pirates that I must know that it’ll be difficult to start ahead of Hotto and that motivated me a lot. I am learning a lot from him and I enjoy the competition because it helps me to grow as well,” the soft-spoken and shy Ndaba said.

Ndaba also attributed his seamless adaptation to life at Pirates to staying focused, also paying homage to senior players like skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Chaine and Makhehleni Makhaula for guiding him.

“What has helped me to settle in well here at Pirates is that I am always focused. Also, the experienced players have helped me a lot in terms of motivating me to always behave well. Sibisi, Chaine and Makhaula are the senior players I talked to the most and they have helped me a lot since I came here,” Ndaba stated.

Why did Ndaba opt for a Pirates transfer? “What made me want to join Pirates is the club’s winning culture. Pirates have been winning cups and challenging for the league title in recent seasons and as a player I also want to be part of that, hence I came here,” the former Bay man said.

Ndaba is expected to start off the bench when Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns, in what’s expected to be an exciting league fixture at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, with Hotto odds-on to start.

This game kicks off at 7.30pm.

Sowetan