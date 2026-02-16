Cardoso | Downs turn focus to Pirates after CAF win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After securing a place in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal following their 2-0 win over MC Alger in their Group C match, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has turned their attention to their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians will travel to FNB Stadium to face the Buccaneers with their confidence high now after that victory. They will then face AmaZulu on February 24 and Cardoso, whose side is six points behind Pirates with a game in hand, was pleased with the commitment his side showed on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and wants to see more of the same.

“Let’s enjoy the pleasure of this victory and enjoy that we are among the best ones on the continent again in the knockout stages,” Cardoso said during the post-match press conference.

“We have tough questions ahead, but they are beautiful ones. We are excited about the performance of the boys; it was beautiful to see how committed they were.

“I think I was seated on the bench more than usual because there are moments where there is flow on the pitch and the boys understood what they had to do.”

Brayan Leon scored a brace against Alger to help Sundowns progress to the knockout stage, and Cardoso will hope he will do the same against Pirates on Wednesday as they look to win the match and reduce the deficit.

“We just won one match; that doesn’t mean we’ve become the best team in the world. If we didn’t win, we would have been the worst team,” he said.

“Sometimes the coaches, players and analysis change a lot because of one match, but I think we made a hell of a match. Everything is based on the steps that are taken to solve a decision.

“You can’t win without tactics or strategy, but it’s the emotions that make the difference. Today [Saturday] we were strong as a collective in bringing the right emotions and staying focused throughout the match.

“That came from a strong mindset that was developed throughout the week and that was the starting point. From there, the rest is football. One goal can put the pressure on the other side and that’s what happened. The team understood that well, which made it difficult for them to cope because our boys were committed.”

League fixtures

Wednesday: Stellenbosch v Magesi, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, FNB (7.30pm).

