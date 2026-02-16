Gallants continue operations despite Swallows’ legal challenge over unmet obligations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marumo Gallants celebrate victory during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup semifinal match against Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on November 9 2025.

Marumo Gallants have confirmed they have received court papers challenging their top-flight status, which they acquired through the purchase of Moroka Swallows, but insist they will continue as usual.

Gallants bought the Premiership status of Swallows before the start of the 2024/2025 season, but it is believed they have not met all the obligations of the sale agreement.

According to reports at the weekend, the club failed to pay an agreed Sars tax liability and had only paid R10m to cover player and technical staff debts partially through deductions from PSL grant payments.

This resulted in Swallows taking up the matter in court, as they are now moving to reverse the transaction.

Swallows want the agreement to be terminated by the courts, and Gallants have since broken their silence and said they will allow the matter to proceed through the appropriate judicial channels but will continue as normal.

“Marumo Gallants confirms the club received court documents relating to a matter by Moroka Swallows last Friday,” the club said.

“At this stage, as the matter is now before the court, the club will not make any further public comments, nor will it participate in media interviews regarding the issue. Marumo Gallants respects the legal process and will allow the matter to proceed through the appropriate judicial channels.

“The club would like to assure its supporters, partners and stakeholders that operations continue as normal. Management, technical staff and players remain fully focused on preparations and ongoing commitments for the remainder of the season.

“Marumo Gallants appreciates the continued support and understanding from its fans and partners during this time. Further communication will be issued if and when appropriate.

“The team’s attention remains firmly on football matters as preparations continue for the upcoming fixture on March 1 against Durban City.”

