Ouaddou slams Pirates’ performance

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates challenges Christopher Sithole of Marumo Gallants FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the February 14 2026.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou isn’t pleased with Bucs’ performance in their 3-0 league win over his former team, Marumo Gallants, at home over the weekend.

He described their failure to convert chances as a “sickness” and feels some of his players are not serious about winning the league title.

“I think the only positive point today is the three points; that’s it,” a visibly displeased Ouaddou said after the game.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A rejuvenated Relebohile Mofokeng scooped his third successive Man of the Match award after scoring Pirates’ third goal, having also laid an assist for Yanela Mbuthuma’s opener earlier on. Patrick Maswanganyi netted Bucs’ second goal at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

“If we want to be more ambitious, let’s convert the chances; let’s be more serious in the last third.” — Abdeslam Ouaddou

The win over Marumo saw Pirates extend their lead at the summit of the standings to six points over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who are their next opponents at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The Brazilians have a game in hand.

“The positive [thing] is that we scored early,” Ouaddou said.

“Had Marumo scored early, the game could have been different. When you are playing for such a big club [Pirates] with a lot of ambition, it becomes crucial that you finish [off your chances] in the last third. I have been saying that and it is now becoming a sickness.”

The Pirates coach called for his charges to be even more clinical, suggesting some of the players were not serious in their title pursuit.

“If we want to be more ambitious, let’s convert the chances; let’s be more serious in the last third. We are not here to play in the circus. We are here to compete and we have a lot of expectations from the fans and the club,” Ouaddou emphasised.

“We are a huge club in Africa and I am very ambitious... I will not hide it: we want to win the title, and if some players do not want to win it, they must raise their hands and say so, because I do not want to waste time with people who want to joke on the pitch. I am not here for that.”

