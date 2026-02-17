Milford keep top spot as Leopards face possible relegation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Milford maintained their top spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after their 1-0 win over Highbury at Richards Bay Stadium at the weekend.

The win keeps Milford three points clear of second-placed Kruger United and five ahead of third-placed Cape Town City. The Citizens moved to third spot after thrashing Midlands Wanderers 4-1 at Athlone Stadium on Sunday after Therlo Moosa bagged a hat-trick before Prins Tjiueza scored their fourth goal.

Kruger also kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Upington City. Celimpilo Ngema and Khetukuthula Ndlovu scored the goals for Kruger, while Shane Saralina netted a consolation for City.

Black Leopards are at risk of relegation from the second tier after suffering a 0-2 defeat against Gomora United at Malamulele Stadium. The Limpopo-based side are winless in their last eight league matches, having last tasted victory in November, when they beat The Bees 4-1. They have only collected 12 points from 17 matches.

The poor run of results saw coach Mabhudi Khenyeza step down from his role yesterday.

Elsewhere, the University of Pretoria’s inconsistent season continued after they suffered a 1-2 defeat away to Leicesterford City, remaining 11th on the log table.

AmaTuks coach Kwanele Kopo said they are trying to change certain things at the club, and it will take time for the players to get used to it.

“Obviously, it is a different phase for the club — it is a club in transition,” he said.

“We are in year one of a transitional programme, so there are certain things that we need to change that are obviously going to take time.

“And that has been evident in our performances in the league. I’m expected to deliver results week in and week out like any other coach, but what gives a little bit of relief is that we’ve all been working on the project for over three years.”

Results

CPT City 4-1 Wanderers; Venda 1-1 Lerumo; Milford 1-0 Highbury; Leicesterford 2-1 University of PTA; Lions 2-2 Casric; Kruger 2-1 Upington; Gomora 2-0 Leopards; Baroka 1-0 Bees.