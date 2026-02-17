Moyo on path to boxing success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.

This is how Xolani Moyo sees this moment since leaving Zimbabwe in 2011 to look for greener pastures in SA.

“I think I have achieved things I would not have achieved if I were in Zimbabwe,” said Moyo yesterday.

His hard work and dedication to honing the skills of aspiring boxers have made him one of the emerging trainers worth taking note of.

A protégé of veteran trainer George Khosi, Moyo is now responsible for the careers of 11 boxers.

“At the moment I don’t have a champion,” said the 39-year-old trainer who assisted Khosi when their charge – Simon Dladla – won the SA junior-middleweight belt in 2019.

Moyo’s two charges, Simphiwe Ntombela and Ronaldo Sibisi, will be in action on February 28 at Silver Lakes Farm Hotel in Pretoria.

Their non-title fights will be part of the tournament promoted by Terry Anne Hart of Fighters Club Promotions.

While Sibisi will be up against Ricardo Shaw over four rounds, Ntombela will be involved in a must-win bout against Jarred Silverman.

“I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for them, especially Ntombela, because defeat will signal the end of his boxing career,” said Moyo.

“He said it himself that if he loses, he would quit; I think he’s got a good career where he works, doing security at a higher level.”

It’s been a long and thorny road for Ntombela, who has boxed professionally since 2017 with no silverware to show for his commitment.

He has won four of his 16 fights.

A die-hard Kaizer Chiefs fan based in Orange Farm, Moyo first worked as a waiter when he arrived in SA before falling in love with boxing.

One of the boxers he trained in the amateurs is Lindokuhle Khuzwayo, a 22-year-old prospect who won the IBO All Africa featherweight title last November under trainer Sean Smith.