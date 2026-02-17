Ndamane keen to play big role in Downs’ Champs League quest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khulumani Ndamane of Bafana Bafana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Bafana Bafana press conference at Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto on 01 September 2025.

Having become a regular starter at Mamelodi Sundowns since he made a switch from TS Galaxy in the January transfer window, defender Khulumani Ndamane is surprised to be playing regularly for the club.

The 21-year-old had signed with Sundowns before the start of the season and had been loaned back to Galaxy, where he spent the first half of the campaign.

He officially joined Sundowns last month alongside Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon, and since his move, he has made four appearances — once in the league against Sekhukhune United and three in the CAF Champions League.

“I was not expecting that I would get here and play [right away], but I didn’t come here to relax,” Ndamane said after Downs beat MC Alger 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to secure a place in the Champions League quarterfinal.

“I knew that there are quality players, so for me it was to push the way I have been doing and let things take care of themselves.”

Ndamane said he managed to settle in quickly at the star-studded team and that playing alongside Grant Kekana has helped him.

“Working together as a team helped a lot, even when the game was not going according to plan for me. If Grant pushes me to continue, that is helping me a lot to be able to do better,” he said.

“Grant is a guy who is open and playing alongside him helps me because we help each other. Our communication has been good.

“Everything is going well; slowly but surely, I will get there, even though I will say I have settled, but I can still do more.”

After booking a place in the Champions League knockout stage, Masandawana have turned their attention to their top-of-the-table clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm and will go into the match motivated.

“We are happy to have progressed to the next stage; that’s the only thing we wanted,” said Ndamane.

“I think that motivates us to continue going forward.

“[If we] focus on the game plan from the coach, do things that he wants and work together, then I think that will help us a lot to get good results.”