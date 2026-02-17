Ouaddou, Sibisi united in downplaying Downs clash as title decider

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi has suggested that tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated clash against league kings, Mamelodi Sundowns, won’t be a title decider.

The titanic fixture is at FNB Stadium at 7.30pm. Table-topping Pirates head into the match enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Sundowns, who’ve won the past eight championsFhips. Sundowns have a game in hand.

“I think on Wednesday all will not be lost and all will not be won,” Sibisi told a press conference at Rand Stadium, their training base, yesterday. “It’s another game of football, another 90 minutes. There will still be 12 or 13 games to go after this game, and it’s not only us and Sundowns [who are] in the title race; there are still other teams behind us.

“For us it’s just to take the game as it comes, and I don’t think there is any pressure. We have been doing well up until now, so we just have to keep on going.”

The Sea Robbers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, views the game as a test of character for his troops, who have won 13 of their last 14 league fixtures with a single draw − which, coincidentally, was against Sundowns in November.

“This game will be a test for us to see if we have this mentality, this character to say, ‘Okay, we stay top of the table, and we hold onto that spot until the end of the season’,” Ouaddou said.

“[There’s] nothing special [about this game]. We have the same target as we’ve been having in other games, and that’s to win.”

Ouaddou emphasised that he wants his players to play with freedom and without pressure against Sundowns, conceding though that they should raise their concentration levels. Pirates have finished as runners-up to Sundowns for the past three seasons.

“I have told my players to focus on our targets and go into this game without any pressure ... they should be free in their minds. Nothing changes ... we must not now change things we have been doing because we play Sundowns. Of course, it’s a Clasico, so we have to elevate our level of focus,” the Buccaneers tactician said.

Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures (3pm unless stated)

Friday: Richards Bay v AmaZulu, Umhlathuze, 7pm

Saturday: Upington v Durban City, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium; TS Galaxy v Sundowns, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini, 6pm; Pirates v Casric, Orlando, 6pm

Sunday: Milford v Mkhambathi, Umhlathuze; Spears v Vasco, Mxolisi Dicky; Tuks v Sekhukhune, Tuks

