Sundowns, last SA team standing, drawn against Mali’s Stade Malien

Jean Girrumugisha of Al Hilal is challenged by Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Caf Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Stade Malien from Mali in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal.

The Brazilians, who are the only remaining South African side in the continental competition after Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch were knocked out, will host the first leg on March 15 before traveling to Mali for the return leg seven days later.

Sundowns beat MC Alger 2-0 in their final Group C match at Loftus Versfeld to secure a place in the knockout stage, finishing second behind Al-Hilal of Sudan.

As a result, they were drawn against one of the group winners, Stade Malien, who finished with 11 points in Group D.

The draw for the Champions League and Confederation Cup quarterfinals were held in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday afternoon.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place in March. The winners of QF2 will face the winners of QF3 in the first semifinal, while QF4 winners will play QF1 winners to complete the last four.

Quarterfinal draw

RS Berkane v Al Hilal

Esperance v Al Ahly

Sundowns v Stade Malien

AS Far v Pyramids