Allende aims to help Downs close gap on Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns player Marcelo Allende fight for the ball possession with Orlando Pirates Masindi Nemtajela during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende is keen to play a big role to help his side beat Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership top-of-the-table match at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Masandawana take a short trip to Soweto to face log leaders the Buccaneers with the title race heating up.

The Brazilians head into this game six points behind Pirates with a game in hand and are eager to reduce the gap. Allende said they will have to display the same energy they had when they beat MC Alger in a CAF Champions League match on Saturday to book a place in the quarterfinals.

“We want to win everything. We want to win all the cups and the league.” — Marcelo Allende

“It’s going to be a nice game, a big one also, very important for the league. We want to win everything. We want to win all the cups and the league,” the Chilean footballer said.

“Winning at home [against Alger] with our people is special and we want to keep doing that for our supporters, our families and the club. I think we deserved the qualification and I’m happy for the team and all the players.”

With new signing Brayan León of Colombia seemingly having settled in quickly after netting a brace against Alger to help them qualify for the knockout stage, Allende is optimistic he will play a role tonight against the Buccaneers.

León joined Sundowns in the January transfer window and has already scored four goals since his arrival, twice in the league and twice in the Champions League.

“I’m so happy for him,” Allende said.

“The adaptation is going well. He has scored many goals in five or six games, which shows his quality. He needs to keep going and stay healthy, and he can help us a lot.”

In the reverse fixture, the teams played to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Sundowns will be without midfielder Bathusi Aubaas, who will be serving a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been drawn against Stade Malien of Mali in the quarterfinal of the Champions League after the draw in Cairo yesterday. The first leg at Loftus will take place on March 15.

Sowetan