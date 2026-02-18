Bay banks on home strength against AmaZulu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane is banking on the team’s good home record to see off in-form AmaZulu when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Richards Bay Stadium on Friday at 7pm.

Zothwane said their excellent run at home gives them confidence that they can win and progress to the quarterfinal.

“Based on AmaZulu’s recent performance, it gives us stress, and we have to give them respect for what they have been doing. But we are playing at home and want to go to the next round,” Zothwane told the media at a press conference.

“It is going to be difficult for us, but we have abilities. We’ve got players that have been doing well for the team.

“Yes, they make mistakes here and there; they are human beings, but we grow from that, and they know what is at stake and that we need to win the match.

“We’ve been doing well at home ... we only lost one game this season. But there is a lot to improve in the team because we are conceding a lot of goals, and we need to pay attention to that.”

Zothwane revealed why they have been successful at home and what makes the venue a fortress for them this season.

“If you remember, the team has not been playing at that stadium for a while. So, for us, especially the players, they know what is expected to play there.

“They are not playing for themselves; they are playing for the fans — people who have been hungry for football — so that makes them give an extra effort and pushes them because the fans are pushing them.

“They know that they are playing for the fans, and that makes it difficult for many teams who come here. I’m happy that we’ve been consistent in our home matches.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Friday: Bay v AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7pm)

Saturday: Upington v Durban, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Galaxy v Sundowns, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (6pm); Pirates v Casric, Orlando (6pm).

Sunday: Milford v Mkhambathi, Richards Bay (3pm); University of PTA v Sekhukhune, Tuks (3pm); Jacksa Spears v Da Gama, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm).

