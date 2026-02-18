Bucs’ success fuels De Jong’s World Cup dream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Orlando Pirates signing Andre de Jong has already got down to business with the rest of the squad at Royal Marang Hotel.

Orlando Pirates utility attacker Andre de Jong has laid bare his desire to impress in big games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, saying that will improve his chances of making the New Zealand World Cup squad.

De Jong, who joined Pirates from Stellenbosch last month, is expected to play a big role when the Sea Robbers host Masandawana in what’s expected to be an epic fixture at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“To play in these so-called ‘big games’ like this one [against Sundowns] and the Chiefs game [on February 28 at the same venue] is so exciting for me... These are huge games where contributing will certainly help my chances of making the World Cup squad,” De Jong said.

Pirates enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

“I’ve obviously been called up in the last two windows, so hopefully I can get a call-up in March. We’ve got a couple of friendlies in New Zealand... It’ll be amazing to be involved in those games to push for the final call-up for the World Cup.”

The Kiwi player revealed that Pirates’ success motivated him to join, as he also wanted to play his part in making sure the Soweto giants bag more trophies. “When Pirates first showed interest in me, I was very excited,” he said.

“Joining Pirates really pushes my aspirations to make the New Zealand World Cup team, so that’s one of my big goals and then also I joined because Pirates have collected a lot of trophies in the past. Being in an establishment like this is really good for my career.

“I’m really hoping to contribute to the team and win more trophies. Since the move to Pirates, I have seen the exposure that I’ve gotten. I think even people back in New Zealand have started to realise how big of a move it is, which is obviously good for my ambitions.”

De Jong, 29, is capped 11 times by the All Whites.

Sowetan