‘Hawk’ relives controversial win over ‘Baby Jake’ 26 years ago

The iconic boxing match-up between pint-sized Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala and Bible-punching Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula is still a topic of debate 26 years later.

Makepula - whose corner was manned by Mzimasi Mnguni - won the vacant WBO junior flyweight belt in Brakpan on February 19 2000.

Sowetan spoke to 52-year-old Makepula, a pastor and a member of Boxing SA’s ratings committee, to reminisce about that match-up which was staged by Golden Gloves.

“I won the fight,” said the flag bearer for SA at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. “I don’t remember a round that I lost. The plan we had, me and Plango (trainer Mnguni) went well ... which was to fight in close quarters for the first four rounds.

“From round five onwards I gave him angles and it was not easy for him to score with his punches.”

Judges John Stewart (US), Aubrey Erasmus (Cape Town) and Lulama Mtya (East London) scored it 117-112, 118-114, and 118-112 in favour of Makepula.

Top manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and Boxing SA’s provincial manager in KwaZulu-Natal Mlungisi Dube said Makepula won that fight hands down.

Former two-weight world champion Isaac Hlatshwayo and Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association chairman Sandile Xaka said Matlala, who started and ended his illustrious career under trainer Theo Mthembu, was denied a deserved victory.

“I had it 7-5 for Hawk,” said Nathan. “I thought Jake came on too late to lose the show.”

Said Dube: “I thought Makepula did a bit more than Jake, whom I never thought would be a world champion looking at his losses to the likes of Vuyani Nene, Jaji Sibali and Mveleli Luzipho.”

Hlatshwayo said: “Bra Jake won the fight; he was pulled by his pants. I was so disappointed with the verdict (unanimous points after 12 rounds).”

Xaka said: “Hawk told me in our conversation later that the heat in the 12th round was too much and he was giving up. I hope he still remembers telling me that. Bra Jake did enough to win.”

Makepula carried the stigma of having received the benefit of a bad decision.