Stellies, Magesi face off in a ‘do-or-die’ clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Devin Titus of Stellenbosch FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 game between Stellenbosch FC and Siwelele FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 5 November 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt has given a sense that their next league match against fellow strugglers Magesi is a do-or-die as they focus on moving away from the relegation zone.

The two teams will do battle at Danie Craven Stadium this evening (7.30pm), with just four points separating bottom side Magesi in 16th position and Stellenbosch in 13th.

Magesi head into this fixture at the back of a poor run, having lost their last two matches in the league this year.

The Cape Winelands side, on the other hand, won their only league match against Sekhukhune United almost a month ago, and were poor in the CAF Confederation Cup where they were eliminated from the group stages with only one win in six matches.

“Because of where we are and where they are in the league, it’s important for us to try and get a good result and get away from where we are,” Hunt told the club media department.

“It won’t be easy because we have a few games to catch up on; we are three games behind everyone now and that doesn’t mean guaranteed points. At home, we have to make it count, be on the front foot and play with good energy and purpose.

“Domestically, we’ve been okay and won both games since I arrived. Obviously, our form in Africa wasn’t good, but that was a very experimental situation for me to play everybody.

“But now we need to knuckle down and try to get a consistent team out there. That’s going to be the most important thing and then we can take it from there.”

The match will be Stellies’ second of five fixtures within 12 days, but Hunt believes the schedule could help his side find rhythm and consistency in the second half of the season.

“I think it’s important for players not to have too many breaks in between games, even if a week is too long. You need some midweek games, and it’s good for us,” he said.