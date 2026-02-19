AmaZulu face ‘mountain’ challenge in Cup clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 AmaZulu Media Day at Kings Park in Durban on 19 November 2025 ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has suggested that beating Richards Bay at their own venue when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tomorrow (7pm) will be a mountain to climb.

The two teams have already met in the league at Richards Bay Stadium, with the Natal Rich Boyz winning the encounter 2-0 in November.

“It is going to be a mountain to climb for us to go to the next round. We have to bring our A-game to go into the next round,” Zwane said.

“Richards Bay are doing well, don’t look at where they are on the log [10th], but how they have performed lately. If you watched the game tactically against Chippa United [at the weekend], they could have easily scored three goals in the first half.

“They are a team that plays with a lot of energy and are very smart on the ball in terms of how they protect it. The game before that, they scored three goals away from home, and that tells how dangerous they are.”

Zwane, however, remains positive that AmaZulu can get a result and progress to the next round, provided they bring their A-game.

“Cup games and league matches are totally different, and also the approach is not the same,” he said. “I think our players are highly motivated; they are aware that this is a knockout competition, and you have to give your best all the time if you want to proceed to the next round.

“We are playing against a quite difficult team, to be honest. The last time we played them in a league game, they beat us 2-0, and we were playing on the same field.

“Looking at how they have been playing lately in the cup competition against Siwelele, they scored three goals, and that alone tells you about their firepower.”

Sowetan