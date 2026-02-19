Dladla prioritises CAF A badge over permanent Durban role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla has surprisingly insinuated that he had no ambitions, at the moment, to take the reins on a full-time basis, saying he still wants to learn and upgrade his coaching badges.

“Yes, people may see me as this guy who’s always a caretaker coach, but what they don’t understand is that when it comes to any employment, there are two parties: that’s the employer and the employee,” Dladla said.

“Let me be specific: my situation is clear, and there’s an understanding between myself, the chairman [Farook Kadodia] and the board of directors. I will highlight this clearly so that my employers will understand I’ve got my own ambitions as a person... there’s still a CAF A licence that I still need to [get], and I also still need to learn a few things.”

Dladla moved swiftly to dispel the notion that Durban don’t value his contributions, emphasising his stance that he wasn’t keen to be the permanent head coach yet, as he still wants to equip himself with a CAF A badge.

“I did my CAF B licence through this team [Durban], so for me what’s important right now is to do my CAF A licence and if the opportunity arises, I will ask for the blessings of the team. Most people always look at clubs and don’t consider if that particular coach is ready for that position,” Dladla insisted.

“At the moment, I want to upgrade my qualifications, and when you are a head coach, it’s very hard to juggle things like that. I’m an interim coach, and the team is going to look for a permanent coach; that’s clear.”

For the second time this season, Dladla was last week installed as Durban caretaker coach after the club parted ways with highly rated young tactician Sinethemba Badela. Dladla, 43, was first appointed as the club’s interim coach in December last year after the departure of veteran mentor Gavin Hunt.

Last Friday, in what was Dladla’s first game in charge in his second spell, The Citizen recorded an impressive 2-0 league win over TS Galaxy at home. Their next game is against second-tier Upington in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington on Saturday (3pm).

“Upington have experienced players like Katlego Maphathe and Shaun Ledwaba, among others, so that alone tells us that we can’t underestimate them,” Dladla noted.

Sowetan