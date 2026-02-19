Galaxy coach looks to take advantage of ‘tired’ Mamelodi Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic hopes the two intense games Mamelodi Sundowns played this week will work to Galaxy’s advantage when they host Downs in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Sundowns played two decisive games against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League last Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, winning both.

Following their 2-1 hard-fought win over Pirates on Wednesday, some of their players were seen limping with cramps and Beganovic feels they will be fatigued when they face them tomorrow, and Galaxy will look to take advantage.

“I watched both games against Alger and Pirates live. I was at the stadium; yes, it was a high-intensity game. Both games, they spent a lot of energy on a quality team, we need to be honest,” Beganovic explained to the media.

“Sundowns play quality football with quality players and it can be advantageous for us after they played two games in a short space of time with a lot of energy. Players were complaining about cramping and tiredness.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], I saw a lot of players asking for subs because they can’t finish the game, and it will be tricky to play with the same team or change something.

“But I want to pay attention to my players, what we need to do and how we need to look at the game. Every detail could be crucial because Sundowns can punish any team for small mistakes. We saw against Pirates that one moment could be crucial.”

With the quality and the depth Sundowns have on their side, Beganovic feels they will still be dangerous should they rotate their squad and said they will try different things to get positive results.

“We believe in ourselves and we will see the game they will show us in the end,” he said.

“We want to try to play a different game than our usual and be different tactically. We need to convert the chances we will have because we are not going to get many against them and also show the strength and desire.

“I know it will be a tough game, but also, it will be a game where we will have a chance to do something to get a positive result because we play beautiful football also.”