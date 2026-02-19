SA focus on India after untroubled path to Super Eights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Other than that now infamous double super over, SA’s progress through the group stage at the T20 World Cup was largely free of stress.

Yesterday, they maintained their unbeaten streak, storming past an outgunned United Arab Emirates by six wickets.

Attention will now be fixed firmly on Sunday and the start of the Super Eight phase, with the Proteas facing India – in front of at least 100,000 spectators – at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The magnitude of that occasion won’t be lost on the players. Asked which of India’s star-studded batting line-up the Proteas would focus on most closely, Corbin Bosch opted for a diplomatic response.

“All of them,” he replied.

“Their whole batting line-up is destructive.”

It will be the biggest test so far of SA’s bowling unit and their plans. India has dominated the Proteas since the last T20 World Cup, where a seven-run victory in Bridgetown saw them claim a second world title.

In eight matches since, SA has won only twice, with India scoring totals over 200 four times in that period.

“We’ve had the luxury of assessing the conditions and the field [in Ahmedabad], so it’s about creating the right game plans moving forward,” said Bosch.

SA batted first against Canada and second against New Zealand in the two night matches at the Modi stadium, so understand the advantage that comes with batting second.

Bosch, who took 3/12 and was named Player of the Match yesterday, said the differences between bowling in Delhi and Ahmedabad were all about lengths.

“Here you needed to bowl maybe a fraction shorter than you would in Ahmedabad because there’s not as much bounce, but today you could see the odd ball actually stood up, so it was definitely food for thought.”