Six teams in Ke Yona last-16 a boost for KZN - Mngqithi

Manqoba Mngqithi, Coach of Golden Arrows looks very focused after their 3 - 0 victory during the 2026 Nedbank Cup restarted match between Golden Arrows and Orbit College at King Zwelithini Stadium, Durban on 8 February 2026 ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Seeing six KZN teams in the Nedbank Cup last-16 delights Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

All four KZN’s top-flight sides in Mngqithi’s Arrows, AmaZulu, Durban City and Richards Bay made it to the Ke Yona Cup round of 16, with second-tier’s Milford, alongside Mkhambathi from the ABC Motsepe League also joining their big brothers in second round of this tournament.

“It’s everybody’s wish that the province [KZN] can do so well. I even wished that we don’t have any provincial derbies in this competition up until the later stages because I thought that would maximise the chances of a KZN team maybe achieving the ultimate goal [of winning this competition],” Mngqithi stated.

“But let’s wait and see. It’s very good to see six KZN teams in the last 16. This is what we’ve always wished for. KZN must stand up because most of these teams from other provinces are benefitting from a lot of our KZN boys.

“Our teams in the past were keen to get players from anywhere else but the province and now the mentality is changing...we are starting to realise that KZN is very rich with talent.”

Abafana Bes’thende will host Stellenbosch in their last-16 fixture at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (6pm). Mngqithi has narrated why it’s tricky for them to plan for the Cape Winelands outfit.

“Stellies are in transition. They’re coming from a long-term coach, Steve Barker, and now it’s Gavin (Hunt), who’s a very experienced coach and very good in cup matches,” the Arrows coach said.

“It’s even difficult to analyse them, to know which team they are going to bring for this match because they have been changing the line-ups a lot as Gavin is still checking which team is going to be suitable for his style of play.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Tomorrow: Bay v AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7pm)

Saturday: Upington v Durban, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Galaxy v Sundowns, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (6pm); Pirates v Casric, Orlando (6pm)

Sunday: Milford v Mkhambathi, Richards Bay (3pm); University of PTA v Sekhukhune, Tuks (3pm); Jacksa Spears v Da Gama, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm)