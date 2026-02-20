AmaTuks can cause upsets in Nedbank Cup - Kopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwanele Kopo, head coach of University of Pretoria during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/26 match between University of Pretoria and Upington City at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria on 25 October 2025 © Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Despite the University of Pretoria struggling in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), coach Kwanele Kopo is hoping his side will cause an upset in the Nedbank Cup, drawing inspiration from the team that reached the final in 2009.

AmaTuks will host Sekhukhune United in the last 16 of the competition at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

In the previous editions of this competition, minnows have caused upsets by knocking out Premiership teams, with AmaTuks, one of them, reaching the final in 2009 before losing to Moroka Swallows.

“There’s no doubt that the advantage is with Sekhukhune. We’re not doing so well in our campaign, and we know we’re going through a transitional period and rebuilding the club,” Kopo told the media at a press conference at the Nedbank headquarters in Sandton yesterday.

“But this competition has offered opportunities to the small teams, the underdogs; and in 2009, AmaTuks made it all the way to the final. So, as much as we’re struggling in the league, we can cause one or two upsets in this competition.

“The most important thing is the mentality. What we’ve been saying to the players this week is that a lot of the time, you don’t have to motivate a lot, especially for the cup games, especially when you play a Premiership team.

“The good thing about this competition is that we are four games away from the final. And I think that’s a driving desire for us, and we will be up for the challenge on Sunday.”

Kopo explained why it has been a problem for their struggles in the MFC, as they sit 11th on the log table with four wins. “We’re under-performing, and we accept that. I personally, on behalf of the team and the players, apologise for that to everyone,” he said.

“We made a couple of signings to the team, and we had a lot of injuries, and a couple of players have come back. But unfortunately, it has taken time for them to find rhythm.

“A player like Prince Nxumalo; he’s our top striker but is struggling to find his mojo, and we have to be patient with that. Other players we’ve signed are also struggling to find their rhythm.”

