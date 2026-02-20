Chiefs should not have appointed co-coaches - Gqosha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cedric Kaze , assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Khalil Ben Youssef, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on September 24, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Retired Kaizer Chiefs defender Lifa Gqosha doesn’t think the club made the right decision by naming Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze as co-coaches.

The Glamour Boys have been without a full-time coach since October, when they parted ways with Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi.

However, despite guiding the club to fourth in the Betway Premiership table, an early exit in cup competitions has left Amakhosi with only the league games to play for the rest of the season.

They were recently eliminated from the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup in a space of two weeks.

Gqosha said Amakhosi management erred when they made them co-coaches, suggesting they should have named one a coach with the other as assistant for full accountability regarding the results.

“Judging by their performance before, it seemed a good decision based on the results,” Gqosha, who represented Chiefs in the late 1990s, told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think now the mistake is that there’s no one accountable between the two. So, it becomes a problem because one will blame the other, and both are coming with different philosophies. Whose philosophy is working during the match?

“They should have just given full responsibility to one so he can account for it. If you put two people and say they are co-coaches and you give the two of them accountability, there are situations where they will differ. They are human beings. I think the management should have been bold and made a decision. For me, it was a wrong decision.”

Despite sitting fourth and with a chance to win the league title, Gqosha is not convinced they will go all the way, saying the co-coaches must continue until the end of the season.

“I don’t see them taking the league, but we will finish within the top eight bracket, which will be a big improvement from the previous season,” he said.

“They cannot now chop and change, looking for a coach. But by now, they should have started with the process of looking for an experienced coach for next season.”