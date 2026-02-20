Great bowlers give India edge over SA - Pollock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a clash between two evenly matched batting line-ups, Shaun Pollock believes a key point of difference between the Proteas and India can be found in their bowling units, with India holding the upper hand.

The former Proteas captain, who is commentating at the T20 World Cup in India, said spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah give India an advantage ahead of Sunday’s Super 8 match between the sides in Ahmedabad.

“I think South Africa and India have personnel who match each other on the day [but] I think the batting line-ups cancel each other out. The point of difference is in two bowlers, Bumrah and Chakravarthy,” Pollock said.

“South Africa have quality, but it’s the rare nature of the way they deliver the ball that gives them an edge.”

Bumrah is arguably the world’s best seam bowler simply because of his mastery across all three formats. “He has a wonderful wrist position. He bowls brilliantly with the new ball in the power play, does the same in the middle [period of the innings] and his death bowling is exceptional.”

Chakravarthy is a mystery bowler who doesn’t do what batters think; a leg-spinner whose stock ball is actually the googly. “Chakravarthy controls the middle overs for them. It doesn’t matter if it’s a left-hander or a right-hander, he is a guy who can dictate terms.”

Both have been successful against SA. Chakravarthy has taken 22 wickets in eight T20 matches against the Proteas, and his economy rate of 8.06 an over illustrates the control Pollock mentioned.

Burmah has taken only seven wickets against the Proteas in six games, but that is likely because of how carefully he’s being treated, with an economy rate of just 7.3 an over against the Proteas.

When the teams met in Ahmedabad last year, the pair were instrumental in India’s 30-run victory.

SA’s success with the ball at the tournament has been built largely around the seam bowlers led by Lungi Ngidi, who is the Proteas’ leading wicket-taker with eight, while Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen have each collected player of the match awards in the group stage.

Pollock said the absence of a mystery spinner could hurt the Proteas, especially as the tournament heads into the latter stages, with matches taking place on pitches that will be worn and could assist spin.

“If we had a mystery spinner, like for example [Tabraiz] Shamsi, SA’s leading wicket-taker in T20s, who provides the option of a bowler who can spin it away from the left-hander and right-hander, it just gives you more control.”