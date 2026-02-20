Sundowns Cardoso plans player rotation amid tight schedule

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has outlined plans for how he will manage his players individually during the congested fixture programme, revealing that he will be forced to give them days off to avoid overloading them.

After registering two successive wins against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership, Sundowns will take a short trip to Solomon Mahlangu Stadium to face TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tomorrow at 3pm.

The fixture is one of the tough schedules Masandawana are facing, as immediately after this, they will face tricky matches against AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Golden Arrows, and the Nedbank quarterfinal should they progress, Champions League back-to-back quarterfinal against Stade Malien on March 13 and 20.

“We’ve a lot of matches and we also increased the number of Champions League matches compared to other teams this season in SA,” Cardoso explained to the media yesterday.

“So, we cannot really complain because when we compete, it is a good sign. It’s challenging, but it’s tricky and we need to be clever to understand how to relate to it.

“Cramps don’t mean that players are not well prepared. Cramps can come from a lack of carbohydrates. It means that when you play matches in more periods of time between themselves, especially when they are demanding like the one we played against Alger, it means when the match is finished, the players’ energy resources are very low.

“After four days, we played against Pirates, a team that put a lot of intensity into the match. If I put these boys who played against Pirates to play 90 minutes against Galaxy, I believe all of them will have muscle injuries. They can play, but not for 90 minutes.”

The Portuguese coach revealed how he will be managing the players to try not to overload them.

“From February 14th until March 22, we would have played 12 matches,” he said.

“So, we need to make individual management of the players. I remember last weekend, Nuno [Santos] was suspended for the match against Alger and we gave him two days off. We said go rest and probably if there is a player that is loaded, we will provide rest. It is individual management we have to make.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Today: Bay v AmaZulu, Richards Bay (7pm)

Tomorrow: Upington v Durban, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Galaxy v Sundowns, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Arrows v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (6pm); Pirates v Casric, Orlando (6pm)

Sunday: Milford v Mkhambathi, Richards Bay (3pm); University of PTA v Sekhukhune, Tuks (3pm); Jacksa Spears v Da Gama, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm)