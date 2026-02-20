Tinkler hopeful tight schedule might trip Downs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

date 2026-02-20

In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-2 win over Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler has weighed in on the title race debate, predicting that the Brazilians’ tight schedule will disadvantage them in their pursuit of what would be their ninth championship on the trot.

Second-placed Downs’ victory over leaders Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night saw them narrow the gap to just three points with a game in hand.

“I don’t think the league is over yet. We’re living in Joburg, so we have power cuts here and I didn’t see much of the second half last night. But I saw Sundowns players cramping. Why is that? It’s the schedule that they have and somewhere along the line that’s going to affect them,” Tinkler said yesterday.

Tinkler, whose Sekhukhune are also in the title mix in third position, said the biggest question was whether teams will be able to take points off Sundowns, believing the Tshwane giants were beatable.

“Now it’s going to be: are teams going to take points off them? Are they beatable? Yes, they are, but you can’t deny the quality that they have. People might say they were lucky last night, [but] I don’t see it as luck; it’s the quality they have.”

The Sekhukhune mentor thinks Pirates are the closest team to ending Sundowns’ league dominance this term, also identifying other teams that will play a big role in the title race.

“I think Pirates are a lot closer [to toppling Sundowns] and I think Pirates will still have a lot to say [in the title race]. Ourselves [Sekhukhune], Chiefs, AmaZulu and TS Galaxy are also going to have something to say about it. I think the gap is going to be a lot tighter... it’s not going to be as big as it was in previous seasons,” he said.

Babina Noko next face second-tier University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

“It’s not going to be an easy game. I think they actually got a very talented young squad,” Tinkler said of AmaTuks.

“We’ve played against them a couple of times in friendlies and those friendlies weren’t really friendlies... they were tough. So, that’s what we expect, but our purpose is to make sure we get ourselves into the next round. We set ourselves a target of trying to reach the final.”