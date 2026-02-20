Wounded Bucs’ focus on cup, not derby - Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou seen with Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium. Picture:

PRINTQUOTE: For me, the most important thing now is the Casric game. If I start to think about the Chiefs game now, that would mean I underestimate Casric... - Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear they won’t start to think about the upcoming Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs until they play Casric Stars in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Amstel Arena tomorrow (6pm).

Pirates, who lost 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a thrilling league match at FNB Stadium on Wednesda, face Chiefs in the first Soweto derby of the season at the same venue next Saturday.

Ouaddou feels it’d be undermining Casric to start focusing on the derby now. “We’re professional. If you’re in a professional environment, it’s easier for a coach to take it one game at a time,” he told a press conference in Sandton yesterday.

“For me, the most important thing now is the Casric game. If I start to think about the Chiefs game now, that would mean I underestimate Casric... We don’t want that at all. We want to focus on the cup because the Nedbank Cup is an important challenge for us. We don’t want to mix things.”

The Sea Robbers’ mentor expects Casric to be a tough nut to crack, banking on their home-ground advantage, highlighting the importance of the Ke Yona Cup to Bucs.

“We know that Casric are a competitive team in their championship... They’re fourth on the table. They’ve scored about 20 goals and conceded 15 [in fact, they’ve scored 14 in 18 league games this season]; that means they are a quality team,” Ouaddou said.

“It’s important for us to take this game seriously. There are no more small teams, especially in cup games. Teams like this can challenge you if you don’t put [in the] effort and commitment that’s required. Playing at home is an advantage and it’s a perfect chance for us to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.”

On the other hand, Casric coach Bucs Mthombeni sounded optimistic they can stun the Soweto giants.

“We’re ready for the game. We’re going to Orlando to fight. Anything can happen... we must not have any fear,” he said.