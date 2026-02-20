Xaba gears up for East Africans at Gqeberha 10km race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a standout Absa Run Your City series season that delivered three podium finishes, Glenrose Xaba is eager to kick off her 2026 campaign against a world-class field in Gqeberha on March 1.

Xaba, who represented SA at the World Cross Country Championships in the US in January after running only the second marathon of her career in December, admits that while the 2025 season was productive, it was also demanding – necessitating a period of rest before she could begin preparations for the first of five Run Your City series races this year.

“The body is feeling good. After the World Cross Country Championships, the focus was on proper recovery, easy mileage, strength work, and physio before building up intensity again,” said Xaba.

“Training has been consistent, and I feel stronger and fresher each week, which is a good sign heading into the next races.”

Her next race in Nelson Mandela Bay is being touted as the fastest field ever assembled for a women’s 10km race in Africa, where the Boxer Athletics Club ace will carry local hopes against a talented field of East Africans, including sub-30-minute performer Brenda Jepchirchir and her compatriot Faith Cherono.

SA’s 10km record holder (31:12) counts herself fortunate to compete against athletes who will push her to her limits. “Being part of such a strong field at the Absa 10km series is exciting and motivating.

“When you line up against fast Kenyan athletes and other top runners, it pushes you to perform at your best. I see it as an opportunity to challenge myself and learn from competing at a very high level.” – Sowetan Reporter