Galaxy coach Beganovic did not expect to see 10 changes to Sundowns’ team for Saturday’s game

After beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 to dump them out of the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday, TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic said he was surprised by the number of changes Miguel Cardoso made in the starting lineup.

Cardoso made 10 changes to the team that started in their 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in a league game on Wednesday to rest players and not overload them.

But the decision backfired as Galaxy took advantage of that by scoring two quick goals in the first half through debutant Sphamandla Ngwenya and Junior Zindoga and went on to prevail and book a place in the quarterfinal.

“I expected at least five changes, but I saw before the game 10 and only one player that played the previous game [Nuno Santos], and I was surprised,” Beganovic told the media after the match.

“But all Sundowns players are high quality, but it is not the same to put 10 new players to play. I was happy to see that [Ronwen] Williams was not in goal because it is not the same when he is in goal.

“We realised we could press a bit more because of all their changes, especially the goalkeeper [Denis Onyango], who is not as good as Williams with his feet.

I feel it is important for TS Galaxy to give back to this area and the beautiful fans by bringing a big Nedbank Cup match to this area. — Adnan Beganovic, Galaxy coach

“When I saw their starting lineup, I decided to move to a middle block to start a high pressure sometimes because I had a feeling we could get a ball close to the box, and that’s how we scored. I watched the last two games, and I saw before the match ended against Pirates, players complained about cramping and injuries, so I expected to see changes but not [so many].”

Beganovic also defended the decision to take the match to Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, which was not intended to disrupt the opposition but rather to give local supporters an opportunity to watch top-level knockout football.

“It was not my choice to bring Sundowns here. Against Marumo Gallants we played here, and the club started this side playing in this stadium. I feel it is important for TS Galaxy to give back to this area and the beautiful fans by bringing a big Nedbank Cup match to this area,” he said.

“We deserved to win and to go through, and I hope we can play another match here in the Nedbank Cup.”