Sekhukhune edge closer to cup dream after seeing off AmaTuks

The quest for their first trophy in the Premiership continued for Sekhukhune United after they advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after their 1-0 victory over University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

Babina Noko joined Casric Stars, TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows, AmaZulu, Durban City, Milford and Jacksa Spears in Monday’s quarterfinal draw to be held in Randburg at 7pm.

Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler revealed that one of their priorities is to go all the way and lift this trophy, which would be their first after coming close to winning it before losing to Orlando Pirates in the final three years ago.

After a weekend where Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates were eliminated from this competition, Babina Noko were looking to avoid any upset from the Motsepe Foundation Championship side [MFC].

Ba Bina Noko will now feel they have a chance to win the cup, especially with the big three — Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates — all eliminated early.

Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler. (Picture: GRANT PITCHER/Gallo Images)

Tinkler’s side took control of the match and enjoyed possession, while AmaTuks, who are struggling in the MFC, were compact and opted to catch them on the counter.

Chances were far and few in between in the opening half, with both sides struggling to create any opportunities and having no shots on target.

The teams upped the tempo in the second as they looked for the opener and Sekhukhune broke the ice through Vuyo Letlapa’s rocket outside the box to give AmaTuks keeper Tokollo Makgolane no chance.

The home side tried to find the equaliser and had their chances to do so, but failed to take them.

In other results on Sunday, Milford also advanced to the quarterfinal stage after beating KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Mkhambathi 3-0, while Jacksa Spears edged Vasco Da Gama 1-0 to also book their place in the last eight.