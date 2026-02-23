‘Glamour Boy’ Thabiso Monyane looking forward to making history with Chiefs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs attemps a scissor kick at goal during the 2026 Nedbank Cup game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on February 4 2026.

Branding himself as a “certified Glamour Boy” Kaizer Chiefs full-back Thabiso Monyane, who joined Amakhosi from arch foes Orlando Pirates at the start of the season, feels at home at Naturena, yearning to play Champions League football with the club next season.

“I am proud to say I am a certified Glamour Boy. I am happy to have been welcomed with warm hands. The journey has been good so far. It’s a new direction and we are looking forward to making history,” Monyane said with a smile during a media conference at Naturena on Monday afternoon.

“I am also looking forward to the challenges during this journey ... no one knows, we might win the league or finish second and play in the Champions League next season.”

Monyane will come up against his former side Pirates, who developed him from a young age, when the Soweto giants collide in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

However, one of Chiefs’ senior players, Zitha Kwinika, made it clear that their attention wasn’t yet on the derby, instead it’s on Stellenbosch, their opponents at FNB Stadium (7.30pm) on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know we are playing the derby on Saturday ... we are playing Stellenbosch tomorrow and the focus is there and the other one we will see in days to come,” Kwinika quipped, adding that the Stellies game was crucial in their title charge as they are eight points behind table-toppers Pirates, who have played two games more than them.

“We know our reality and to be honest we must not focus on the past because we can’t change it [referring to their failure to make it to the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup]. What we hoped for didn’t happen, so the focus had to shift to the games in hand. Tomorrow’s game against Stellies will play a very important role going forward. We are now giving the league the full go.”