Ouaddou focuses on league title after humbling four days for Bucs

With the Soweto derby looming large off the back of a tough week, where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns before they were elbowed out of the Nedbank Cup by Casric Stars three days later, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains optimistic of winning the league title.

Casric stunned Pirates by beating them 5-4 on penalties in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Amstel Arena over the weekend. Bucs had lost 2-1 to title rivals Sundowns in the league three days erlier at FNB Stadium, the same venue they face their bitter foes, Kaizer Chiefs, in the first Soweto derby of the campaign on Saturday (3.30pm).

“I will tell the players that we still have 13 finals [referring to their remaining league matches] coming. Nothing is lost in the title race,” Ouaddou insisted.

“It’s a tough week after losing two games [in a row]…I think it’s the second time it [losing two games in a row] happens to us [this season]. We have to find resources like we did at the beginning of the season when we bounced back [from being beaten by Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants in their two opening fixtures] to win 11 games in a row...that’s what we have to do now,” Ouaddou stated.

Ouaddou suggested that he could alter the starting XI in the Soweto derby.

“We have to prepare as usual but we’ll have to go a little bit deeper in our analysis. We are going to, first of all, get some regeneration for the guys who played and with the technical staff we will think about the line-up to make sure we win that game because we need points,” Ouaddou said.

The Pirates tactician chalked up their shock defeat to second-tier Casric to inefficiency up front. “It’s a big disappointment tonight, of course when you get out of a competition that was important for the players and for the fans,” Ouaddou said after the defeat.

“We started the game like we wanted. We wanted to suffocate that team quickly in the first half and we created big chances but unfortunately it was the same story like in the previous games...it’s very important to be efficient, especially in cup games.

“When you miss such chances in the first half, you give the opponent confidence. Credit to Casric as well for defending well.”

Sowetan